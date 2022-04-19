 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Nash: Ben Simmons cleared for contact, did 4-on-4 work Monday

Filed under:

Ben Simmons goes 4-on-4 in Boston practice as ramp-up moves into high gear

By Net Income
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Well, that escalated quickly ... unless of course you’re taking the long view. After two months of waiting, Ben Simmons is finally practicing, not doing light workouts or 0-on-1, but 4-on-4 ... a matter of days after Steve Nash said that the 25-year-old All-Star acquired on February 10 still had more milestones to pass on his way back to play at the NBA level.

It was Nash on Tuesday who revealed that Simmons had made a big jump in his ramp-up over the past few days. Moreover, Nash said he came out of the experience feeling good.

Now, Nets fans will have to wait, much as they did before the City of New York removed its mandate permitting Kyrie Irving to play full-time. Nash said that Simmons would not play in Game 2 Wednesday but was non-committal about Game 3 — at Barclays Center — on Saturday, calling the process “unique.” Word is that Sean Marks, as GM, will have final word on Simmons status after consulting with the team’s medical, performance and coaching staffs.

The news came after Tuesday’s practice on the Harvard University campus in a series of tweets from beat writers ...

Nash noted, however, that it’s going to be a process, with daily checks on how Simmons is responding...

The writers also got glimpses of Simmons working post-practice with Nets shooting coach Kyle Korver...

And the other two members of the Nets new “Big Three”...

As well as working alone...

Simmons didn’t speak — injured players are exempt from media access rules. Expect more news Wednesday after the Nets gauge just how well Simmons responded.

The 6’11” Simmons hasn’t played since last June when the 76ers lost to the Hawks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Many 76ers fans explicitly blamed Simmons for the loss , being particularly incensed by his failure to dunk late in Game 7 which would have put him on the line where he had repeatedly failed to connect. After that, Simmons told the 76ers he wanted out and refused to play, citing mental health issues.

After the February 10 trade that centered on him and James Harden, Simmons had a “flare-up” of recurring back issues, forcing him to the sidelines. After the administration of an epidural the weekend of March 15 — along with rest and rehab — Simmons pain localized then dissipated. Then, in the week or so, local and national writers reporters that he was pain-free. That set up Monday’s 4-on-4 work.

More From NetsDaily

Loading comments...