The Glue Guys dig into what was a blip and what will maintain from game 1 of the Nets v. Celtics: Kevin Durant’s rough night, Kyrie Irving’s dominance, Celtics rebounding, Goran-assaince, Claxton v. Drummond, and what will Ben Simmons’ impact be when (if) he returns this series.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

For livestreams and video - check out the Glue Guys YouTube Page