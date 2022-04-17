Kyrie Irving scores 39 but Celtics land first punch with Jayson Tatum game-winner, 115-114

Kyrie Irving delivered when the Brooklyn Nets needed it most — and it came with plenty of extracurricular banter with little green men. But it just wasn’t enough and it ended in heartbreaking fashion.

Final Score: Boston Celtics 115, Brooklyn Nets 114. Boston takes a 1-0 lead in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Here’s how things ended.

At the end of the 48-minute classic, the score was knotted up at 111 entering the final minute of play. Irving’s sixth 3-pointer of the contest put the Nets up three with 45.9 seconds left. Jaylen Brown (23 points) answered on the other end with a layup to make it a one-point game with 38.9 seconds left. Brooklyn had their chance to seal the game but with the shot clock expiring, Kevin Durant missed the desperation three. That’s when it got heartbreaking for Brooklyn.

The Celtics decided not to use their timeout and as the final buzzer sounded, Marcus Smart found a cutting Jayson Tatum (31 points) and got his spinning layup off just in time to win the game.

“They pushed it and instead of calling a timeout, I thought we took away the first action with Brown. Went to Smart, I thought we were intelligent on that side of the action, but he got in the crack and somehow found Tatum who made an intelligent cut,” said Nash breaking down the game-winning play. “Split-second here or there and the game goes the other way.”

“I came over to help and there was already someone doubling on the ball. There were ten seconds left when I saw JB [Jaylen Brown] catch it. Derrick White pushed it to JB and I just thought we had a good time to really settle the ball. I thought JB was going to go up initially, and he passed it out to Marcus. Marcus hit a fake, dribbled it between the lane, and I was left with two guys on the backside,” said Irving breaking down the final play. “I had to make a choice and JT made a spinning layup. That was my vantage point.”

But there was a reason why Tatum was unguarded. The Celtics star blew by a ball-watching Durant cutting to the basket.

“It was a scramble play. They made a couple of passes. They were able to find a little crease there at the end, and it was a quick play,” said Durant breaking down the final play of Game 1.

Irving, who flipped off the banter and banner-filled arena multiple times throughout the contest, put on a spectacular show with a game-high 39 points (12-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 shooting from 3-Point range) to go with five boards, six assists, four steals, one block, and three steals in 42 minutes.

“He [Irving] was carrying us this game. He did his job but we have to help him,” Goran Dragic said. “It’s not an individual sport. We have to play as a group, especially defensively. On offense, we have two of the best players in the world who can score. We have to support those two guys.”

Durant, on the other hand, struggled throughout the game offensively faced with the smothering Celtic defense. The Nets superstar heated up in the second half but was limited to 23 points on 9-of-24 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 shooting from behind the arc in 41 minutes. Durant tallied a game-high six turnovers in the loss, four in the early going.

Outside of the stars, the Nets bench delivered the scoring punch needed to stay alive. Dragic stepped up with 14 points in 26 minutes, followed by Nic Claxton with 13 points in 31 minutes but hit only 1-of-5 from the line.

In a contest that featured a combined 50 fouls between the Nets and Celtics, both teams shot 19-of-24 from the foul line. Despite the fouling being a result of a physical contest, the Nets know the amount of fouling cost them in Game 1, to pair with the 16 turnovers (14 Celtic points).

“We had too many turnovers. 13 in the first, second half we did much better with only four. We need to stop fouling. I feel like we’re in the bonus too quick and it’s tough to play defense like that,” Dragic said. “At the end of the day, we had our chances.”

The Nets started Irving, Durant, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond for Game 1 against the Celtics. The opening minutes were filled with physical play and tight Celtics defense. Brooklyn struggled to get clean looks offensively, shooting only four field goals in six minutes of play. In that span, Boston’s defense made Brooklyn play sloppy, forcing four turnovers. At the 6:25 mark, the Celtics held a slim 11-10 lead.

Although the turnovers continued to pile up on the Nets’ side and the Celtics defense locked down Durant, Curry manned the scoring burden, scoring nine points in the first. Boston held Irving and Durant to only eight combined points. On the other side, Tatum and Brown also struggled as Al Horford led their scoring. The Nets took advantage of their trips to the foul line — 11-of-12 — in a quarter that featured 18 total foul calls. At the end of one, the Nets trailed by a point (29-28).

The whistleblowing carried over into the second for both teams. Daniel Theis and Drummond got caught in foul trouble midway through the period, but Irving got a pair of shots to fall to keep the Nets in a single possession game.

The Celtics continued to throw multiple bodies and a surplus of help defense at Durant (seven points) to keep him cold in the first half. Dragic stepped off on a high note in the second quarter. The battle-tested veteran delivered 11 points in 12 minutes to lead the bench scoring in the first half — a first half that included 17 lead changes and 30 combined fouls. Brooklyn capitalized on their trips to the line, hitting 16 of their 17 free throws, with Irving paving the way going 7-of-7 at the line to bring him up to 15 points at the break. At halftime, the score was knotted up at 61.

The Nets had an unacceptable start to the third quarter, which put them in a nine-point hole early in the third. The Celtics jumped out on an 11-2 run built on careless play from Brooklyn to build a nine-point lead with 9:36 left. The awful third-quarter start was costly for Brooklyn throughout the third. Irving (21 points) got going offensively to keep the Nets from fading away.

“We were just not focused. We came out and our energy was not right. They came out to play and that's how they got that big lead,” Dragic said. “I feel like we did respond once we came back. We took the lead in the fourth quarter but unfortunately, it was not enough.”

Despite staying within striking distance, the Celtics proved why they are the league’s best third-quarter team since the All-Star break (Net Rating of +11.8). Boston, behind the play of Tatum, manhandled the final three minutes of the third, ending the frame on a key 5-point swing, to take an 11-point lead into the fourth (96-85).

Irving got hot when Brooklyn needed it most to start the fourth. The Celtics learned quickly that there is no lead too safe when playing the Nets. After back-to-back triples from the superstar guard, the lead was sliced to five and it didn’t take long to get over the hump. Irving’s 8-0 run was followed up by a Durant triple to put Brooklyn back in front by two (100-98) with 7:46 left. The Celtics knotted the score at 107 with 3:16 left, and the outcome came down to the final minute.

In the end, the Nets couldn’t get a dagger 3-pointer to fall and on the other end, Tatum sealed the deal with a buzzer-beating layup to win Game 1 for the Celtics.

“You can look at a number of ways. There are obviously areas of the game where you want to improve so take your pick,” said Nash on where the contest turned against Brooklyn. “I’m proud of the guys. That was our first real, intense playoff experience together. We had a poor start to the second half which cost us. Other than that, I thought there was a lot of growth from our group.”

Milestone Watch

With his first four points of the afternoon, Kevin Durant (4,458 points) has moved past Jerry West (4,457 points) into eighth place on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list. Next up: Karl Malone (4,761 points).

Irving’s 39 points were second most points scored by a Nets player in Game 1 of a First Round series in Nets. Drazen Petrovic scored 40 in the opening game of the 1992 playoffs on April 23, 1992.

What’s next

The Nets return to action on Wednesday, April 20 for Game 2 against the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston. The game is slated to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET. and will be televised on TNT.

