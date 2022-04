The Glue Guys dive into every important question heading into the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics first round matchup: ranking the top four players in the series, which team has a better supporting cast, when/if Ben Simmons and Rob Williams will arrive in the series, and so much more.

Disclaimer: Mike broadcasted live from his car that is parked in an alley in Charleston, South Carolina. Audio is a bit spicy, hope you enjoy.