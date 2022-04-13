Could mystery of Ben Simmons return give Nets a competitive advantage?

Is he playing? Okay, how about practicing? 1-on-0? 1-on-1? 3-on-3? 5-on-5? Has he had an intensive workout? How many?

Those are all questions Nets fans ask every day about Ben Simmons. There are reports, hints about his return to the court in the post-season but no timetable. Simmons himself seemed to hint he was getting close in an Instagram post Wednesday...

The most definitive rumor came two days ago when Shams Charania, who has a series of Simmons scoops, told Pat McAfee that he thought Game 3 of the first round — that would be April 23, a week from Saturday — might be a good day for the 6’11” All-Star to play ... in Brooklyn.

“I think Games 1 and 2 is too quick but after that I’d look for Ben Simmons to be back,” said Shams.

So imagine how it must be for Ime Udoka, the Celtics head coach, in planning things. He admits it could be an issue.

“It’ll be hard to emulate [Simmons] being with Brooklyn because we haven’t seen him used with them,” said Udoka, who was a 76ers assistant in 2019-20 when Simmons was with Philadelphia. “Obviously I coached him two years ago and a lot of guys have played with or against him, so we know what he is. Obviously being off for a year there’s going to be some rust, and some unpredictability as far as how they’ll implement him with their team.

“But we know his game, we knows what he does, and unless something’s happened the last year, we know how to attack him and manipulate certain things as far as that. But it’s tough because he hasn’t played with that team, so who knows how [he’ll] be used with him.”

On Tuesday night, Steve Nash said — again — that there was no timetable for Simmons first game since last June but he, too, hinted things are changing.

“I have no idea [about Game 3]. I don’t know where these reports come from. We have no update on the timetable so I don’t think that came from us,” said Nash. “Yeah, I would say heavier progress in the last week than the first three weeks or so after that.

“He’s moving more, he’s shooting, he’s starting to move a little bit on the court in a one-on-zero environment. So definitely positive signs that it’s improving and moving and all those things. But like I said he hasn’t been running full speed or playing against anybody, so still a lot more markers to meet.”

Markers, markers, markers. But there is a sense that Simmons wants to get out on the court ... but the Nets being the Nets will be conservative.

Of course, the Celtics have their own injury issues. Robert Williams, Boston’s shot-blocking center, underwent meniscus surgery on March 30 with a 4-to-6 week recovery and rehab. He was non-committal about Williams as Nash was about Simmons.

“He’s doing well and he has been since the surgery,” Udoka said. “I mentioned that he was in great spirits immediately. Think he might have been more scared about it than anything and realized what it was afterwards, being his first surgery. But it went as well as it could go. He’s doing two-a-days back in Boston and everybody reacts differently so can’t anticipate a date. But barring any setback or swelling or anything like that, we hope to have him back sooner than later.”

The first round is indeed stretched out. There are three days between Game 1 and Game 2, then two da ys each between Games 3 through 7. Game 7 wouldn’t take place till May 1. That’s 17 days from Wednesday. A lot of time.