First Round-Bound: Nets take care of Cavaliers to advance to first round, 115-108

Next stop: First Round series against the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-108, to advance to the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Play-In Tournament victory officially sets up a first-round series against the Celtics that begins Sunday. In a game the Nets never trailed, a 22-point collapse seemed possible but Brooklyn held on, got the job done, did what was needed and concluded the contest with “We want Boston” chants ringing from the soldout Barclays Center crowd (17,732).

“We have a different team. I’m really impressed with the Celtics, and the job Ime [Udoka] has done. They’ve been able to build on that continuity and that group has been together for quite a while. They made some tweaks and adjustments that have really improved their team on both ends of the floor. It’ll be a great challenge for us,” said Steve Nash looking ahead to facing the Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. “For a new group to play a team like that’s terrific on both ends is going to be something that hopefully brings out the best in us.”

Kyrie Irving put on a show, registering a double-double of a game-high-tying 34 points (12-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from 3-Point range) and 11 assists in 42 minutes of play. Irving also recorded one steal and a team-high four turnovers in the win. Kevin Durant followed with a double-double of 25 points (9-of-16 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting from behind the arc) as well as 11 assists, with two steals, three blocks, and only one turnover in 42 minutes. It was the first time this season that both Durant and Irving recorded 10+ assists in the same contest.

“As advertised, they’re superstars. That’s what top, top players do,” said Nash on his superstar duo’s play over the last few games.”

Bruce Brown, who’s become the Nets' third most important player, finished with another near triple-double of 18 points, nine boards, and eight assists in 40 minutes. Andre Drummond came close to a double-double with 16 points and eight rebounds. The Nets bench was led by Nic Claxton, who delivered 13 points, nine rebounds, and one assist in 29 minutes. The bench totaled 22 points for Brooklyn. Overall, Brooklyn recorded 33 assists on 45 field goals.

“We knew they were going to throw a lot of different defenses at us to slow us down. We talked about it yesterday, I think guys were making themselves available and being aggressive when they got the ball and made the extra pass; 33 assists [against Cavs]. In the fourth quarter, I thought they were committing two to the ball regardless, leaving the rim wide open,” Durant said. “We got one of the most athletic guys in the league over the rim in Nic [Claxton]. We forced them into a lot of 2-on-1 situations. I like our chances in that.”

The Nets started Irving, Seth Curry, Durant, Brown, and Drummond against the Cavaliers. Brooklyn took care of the ball early and found a rhythm on the offensive end early without getting Durant involved. Meanwhile, Cleveland targeted the paint early, getting the ball to Evan Mobley to spark their offense. At the 7:12 mark of the first, the Nets commanded a 15-7 lead.

Claxton and Mills were the first Nets off the bench for the Nets. Brooklyn began to gather some separation shortly after, getting out in transition and building a nine-point lead (23-14) with 3:52 left. It got real ugly for the overly-energetic Cavaliers to end the opening quarter. Irving paved the way with 11 first-quarter points, and Brooklyn finished out the final three minutes of play on a 17-6 burst to take a 20-point lead. After one, the scoreboard read 40-20. It looked like it could turn into a blowout, but Cleveland had other ideas.

The Cavaliers took advantage of Durant being on the bench to start the second. Cleveland went on a 9-2 burst to slice the deficit to 13 before the Nets superstar came off the bench at the 7:37 mark. Ironically, it was Brooklyn’s defense that kept the lead standing strong. The Cavaliers went cold and so did the Nets, who scored only six points in five minutes until Irving’s topped off the first half in style. The guard nailed a tough buzzer-beater near the baseline to put Brooklyn up 57-43 at the break.

Irving put together a spectacular first half, scoring 20 points on perfect 9-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from 3-Point range. His 9-for-9 first half is the second most consecutive field goals made in a first half by a Net in franchise history. Durant followed with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, while Brooklyn’s bench combined for 11 points.

Brooklyn left their foot on the gas pedal on both ends of the floor to start the third. After Irving’s third 3-pointer, which was his 10th straight made field goal, the lead went back up to 20 (67-47) with 8:45 left in the third. That was until the Cavs put out a zone defense.

Cleveland’s zone gave Brooklyn problems midway through the period and on the other end, helped them forge a 14-4 run to slice to lead down to 12 with 3:20 left. The Nets gathered their footing but careless turnovers bit them late in the quarter, resulting in a 7-0 Cavs run with 1:00 left. Brooklyn ended the third with a 12-point lead (85-73).

“I wasn’t too worried,” said Brown on the Nets’ lead being trimmed. “We were just turning the ball over, making careless passes. I had like two of them. We just had to slow down and score. And defend on the other end.”

The Nets rested Durant to start the fourth and while the star was getting a breather, the Cavs found a rhythm. Durant’s breather was cut short, checking back into the contest with 10:02 left and his impact was quickly felt.

His 23-foot corner triple brought the lead back up to nine after the Cavs got within six points. He wasn’t finished. After back-to-back elbow jumpers, the lead expanded to 10 with 3:37 left. Cleveland cut the lead to five but Brooklyn held on to clinch their playoff spot and make a first-round series against the Celtics official.

“I thought for large portions of the game, we played well. We created a lot of separation. Up 20 gives you a lot of breathing room,” said Nash on the Play-In win. “They had nothing to lose at that point. They played well, and we had a hard stretch there when we had a hard time scoring and a hard stretch we couldn’t get stops. At the end of the day, we built that lead and I thought that was the reward.”

Nets donate $50,000 to help victims of subway attacks

The Nets held a moment of silence before the game against Cleveland and announced they’re donating $50,000 to help those who were injured after a gunman opened fire on a train Tuesday, wounding 10 and injuring another 19.

The shooting occurred at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the one closest to the Nets’ HSS Training Center, where they held their morning shootaround Tuesday.

“That’s the subway stop for our practice facility and for our office,” Steve Nash said before the game. “My kids go to school not exceedingly far, so it does hit home and you just feel for all those affected and you recognize that we have a lot of growing to do as a society and a community, and you just feel for everybody in our community that was affected.”

The Film Room

The Nets did something very interesting on Tuesday night.

Rather than having Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving initiate most of the sets — as they had for a majority of the season — coach Steve Nash and his assistants switched things up. With the Cleveland Cavaliers mixing in a heavy diet of zone defense to start the 7/8 play-in game, Brooklyn decided to invert its offense; its defacto 6’4 center, Bruce Brown, set up the offense for his teammates.

“We were very patient. As you were watching, we were just very patient and allowed the game to come to us,” said Kyrie Irving. “We knew some of the adjustments they made towards the end of the game last time. So there was some carryover from the other night. Watch film. And that’s just part of the preparation when you’re going against the team again.”

Why, you may ask?

Well, the answer is simple. In having Bruce Brown set up the offense, the Nets were able to use their two most potent off-ball creators, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, as (wait for it...) off-ball threats. Brooklyn went to actions in which players screened for each other, which greatly stressed Cleveland’s defense. After all, accounting for two all-world scorers in the same play and in the same general area is quite the tall task. Genius, right!

But the strategy doubled as a way of hiding Brown’s lack of floor spacing. In having him stand at the top of the arc to make plays for his teammates, the painted area was left vacant for his teammates to probe into and make things happen.

Here’s a great example. The Nets set up with Nicolas Claxton preparing to set a pindown screen for Kevin Durant, but Caris LeVert—guarding KD—does what’s known as a “top lock” and positions his body and faces Durant to prevent him from flying off the screen. Meanwhile, Bruce Brown handles the ball up top and waits patiently for the play to develop and for the best scorer in the league to eventually find an opening.

Eventually, Durant finds that crack in the defense by faking a screen for Brown and then repositions at the top of the arc. When LeVert falls behind the play after falling for Durant’s fake screen, KD attacks directly off the catch and elevates for the short-range jumper.

Makes it look so pic.twitter.com/ETEErdIwqn — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 12, 2022

“I mean, their defense was kinda, I mean, they were just doing anything,” said Bruce Brown about the Cavaliers. “Their big was standing in the paint... so I was just trying to be aggressive, get (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving) the ball in spots, I know they can score. And just give them a little bit of space.”

The Nets didn’t just allow Bruce to set up the offense in the halfcourt at the top of the key; they also empowered him to push the break and kickstart Brooklyn’s transition game, as Nash had been for much of the last two months. As one of Brooklyn’s quicker, more dangerous downhill players, better than just about any other Net not named Kyrie at finishing through contact, it only makes sense to have Brown create plays with the defense backtracking.

Here, he receives the ball from Seth Curry and flies up the court to find Kevin Durant streaking to the rim, and Andre Drummond finishes with the flush.

The block

The slam pic.twitter.com/5mStDJ8ONK — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 12, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see if the Nets tap into this strategy going forward. Tuesday was Brooklyn’s best performance against a zone defense—a defensive strategy these Nets will surely see going forward given the struggles throughout the regular season. Heck, Brooklyn may even see a similar style of coverage as early as Sunday.

With Bruce Brown initiating the offense and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant wreaking havoc away from the action, it appears the Nets may already have their exploit.

What’s next

The Brooklyn Nets will play the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The series will begin at TD Garden in Boston on Sunday, April 17. The time of the contest is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ABC.

For a different perspective on Tuesday’s Play-In game, check out Fear The Sword — our sister site covering the Cleveland Cavaliers.