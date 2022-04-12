What’s up with Ben Simmons? The drumbeat continues

Call it the Ben Simmons drumbeat. It’s getting louder.

Fueled over the weekend by video and bulletins from Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski, there’s optimism that Simmons could wind up, after all the controversy and injuries, playing in the first round of the playoffs ... assuming the Nets make the playoffs. Of course, that depends on who you listen to.

So fans are looking for any news on the 6’11” 25-year-old’s prospects. First the good news, as usual, from Shams Charania...

"If the Nets win tonight they play Boston this weekend.. I think games 1 & 2 is too quick but after that I'd look for Ben Simmons to be back" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bii2yHMyo1 — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 12, 2022

“He’s very, very confident that he’ll be able make a return sometime in the first round,” added Shams, who called a Simmons return a “game changer.”

And Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson says it’s not just his health that’s improving...

One Nets fixture believes that Ben Simmons can play in later rounds and tells @BallySports that Simmons’ swag is at an all-time high right now.



“He walks around like he’s Jordan.” https://t.co/NJ2k9qJ5wt — Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) April 12, 2022

But Steve Nash, speaking to reporters pre-game, offset a bit of that optimism. He didn’t deny anything either.

“I have no idea. I don’t know where these reports come from,” said Nash of the Shams report. “We have no update on the timetable. I don’t think that came from us.”

Indeed, Shams sources have long been Simmons’ “people.”

Nash did say that Simmons is moving better, referring to the epidural he was administered in mid-March.

“I can’t really remember how long ago the epidural was, but he’s moving more. He’s shooting. He’s starting to move a little bit on the court in a 1-on-0 environment. Definitely positive signs,” Nash said. “He’s improving and moving and all those things. Like I said, he hasn’t been running full speed or playing against anybody. Still a lot of markers to meet.”

What’s next? Fans will be watching him tonight in pre-game shootaround.