NBA Playoffs Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 PM EST

First, before we get into it: want to send our thoughts to those affected by the horrific act of violence earlier today in Brooklyn. As a community, we send both love and prayers to the individuals and families harmed.

It’s tough to get past it, to be honest, but here we are: hopefully a respite for anyone who needs community and needs the support of one another.

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night with the chance to win and enter the playoffs as the 7th seed - thus, getting the Boston Celtics in the first round.

If the Nets lose they will have a chance to capture the 8th seed by beating the winner of the Hornets vs. Hawks game tomorrow evening.

The game will be played in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (0-0) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (0-0)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. est

WHERE: TNT (national), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

For the Cavs, their jumbo frontcourt powered much of their success this year. The size will definitely help on the boards, and most importantly at the rim. On the season overall, they only allowed teams to shoot 60 percent inside the restricted area, best in the NBA. However, after the break and as the injuries piled up, their rim protection worsened as teams shot 65 percent from the field at the rim, a seven percent jump from before the break. For Brooklyn, they have to attack the basket as much as humanly possible and put pressure on the Cavs’ young star, Evan Mobley, at the rim. Mobley probably won’t win Rookie of the Year, but he’s had a great year and is one of the building blocks of an exciting Cavs future. He was fifth among rookies in scoring and tops in both rebounds and blocks. Without Allen, he’ll be the guy looking to make life hell on the Nets on the inside as well as battle Andre Drummond and Nic Claxton on the boards.

