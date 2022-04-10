 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Play-in preview! Plus - is Ben Simmons going to play soon?

By Michael Smeltz
/ new
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Mike is joined by Alex Schiffer at The Athletic to discuss how the Nets matchup against the Cavaliers, what the Nets playoff rotation will be, and what the hell is going on with Ben Simmons.

More From NetsDaily

Loading comments...