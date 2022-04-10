Filed under: Glue Guys Play-in preview! Plus - is Ben Simmons going to play soon? By Michael Smeltz Apr 10, 2022, 11:25pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Play-in preview! Plus - is Ben Simmons going to play soon? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images Mike is joined by Alex Schiffer at The Athletic to discuss how the Nets matchup against the Cavaliers, what the Nets playoff rotation will be, and what the hell is going on with Ben Simmons. More From NetsDaily Nets officially and finally clinch 7-seed, defeating Pacers in season finale, 134-126 HUGE IF TRUE! Woj and Shams say Ben Simmons could play in first round of playoffs! NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers, 3:30 PM EST Steve Nash: Ben Simmons still ‘has a lot of milestones to reach’ OFFICIAL: Nets sign Kessler Edwards to standard NBA deal Nets close out regular season at home vs. Pacers Loading comments...
