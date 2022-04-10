NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers, 3:30 PM EST

It’s simple. Just win. That’s what the Brooklyn Nets need to do on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers in order to secure the 7th see in the East.

Lose and, well, it can get a little complicated. So, instead of making it complicated, just win.

Like I said. Thanks.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (43-38) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-56)

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. est

WHERE: ESPN (national), YES (local), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

The Pacers don’t get to the free throw line much, which is a godsend for a Nets team that tends to send opponents to the line too much. For the play in and beyond, it’s something they’re going to have to clean up. Turnovers will be crucial in this afternoon’s game. Since the break, the Pacers are 27th in turnover rate while the Nets are 25th. When Brooklyn is down bad, they get sloppy with the ball and become stagnant on offense. With this game being as important as it is, they need to make sure they handle business early. The Pacers are on the back leg of a season-ending back-to-back and have nothing to play for. It’s up to them to kickstart Indiana’s vacation. Now that Kessler Edwards is a full fledged member of the rotation, he’ll get some more opportunities to make a name for himself and build confidence as the stakes get higher. Edwards gives the Nets some more size at the wing position and although he hasn’t cashed in on many of his open threes recently, he should keep firing at will. Not having Turner guarding the paint will do wonders for the Nets. Indy has allowed the second most shots in the restricted area following the All Star Break and have allowed teams to make 68 percent of those shots, 11th highest. The Pacers are on a b2b and the Nets have been home all week. They should look to press the issue early and often against a tired team playing out the string.

