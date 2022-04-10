HUGE IF TRUE! Woj and Shams say Ben Simmons could play in first round of playoffs!

Well, that escalated quickly!

Within a matter of hours, the Nets calculus for the upcoming post-season MAY, MAY have changed.

First overnight, there was the overnight Instagram post of Saturday’s practice that featured Simmons. It did not seem random...

Steve Nash reacted to the release of the video in pre-game discussions with his typical conservative commentary...

“He’s doing a little bit of movement, still 1-on-0 stuff. He’s still got a lot of milestones to reach, but it’s positive,” Nash said. “He’s moving around a little bit. But it’s positive.”

He did note that Simmons is in good spirits.

“I think he looks really positive, happy, encouraged,” Nash said. “He’s just working away at his rehab.”

Indeed, Simmons still hasn’t gone 1-of-1. He’ll still have to surpass that milestone, then 3-on-3, 5-on-5 plus three high-intensity workouts before he can be cleared.

But, during pregame warmups Sunday afternoon, Simmons participated in shooting drills with assistant coach, Ryan Forehan-Kelly. It was the first time since he was traded in mid-February that he was this active — and apparently pain-free.

Ben Simmons has visibly progressed from his lower back injury. This is the most we’ve seen him move or work on the court since he arrived in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/QrDFMUoV0f — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) April 10, 2022

Then, it got really interesting. First Shams...

Simmons and the Nets have been managing his back issue and have been on same page, and should he continue clearing ramp-up hurdles, he will be able to return — yes, in the playoffs. https://t.co/sr7l5mEZ2h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2022

Moments later, Woj went on the ESPN pregame show and after noting, “We’ve all been here before,” said this...

“If he continues pain-free the way he has and progresses there’s optimism around the Nets they could get him in the first round in the playoffs, even if it’s just 10 or 15 minutes a game.”

During the game, ESPN’s Cassidy added to the optimism, adding that Simmons will still need to “strengthen the protective muscles that eliminate irritation on his spine.”

There it is. Putting aside ALL the caveats, that IS progress. Of course, a lot of things have to happen quickly. The first round begins next weekend.

The Nets have been extremely conservative, if opaque, in dealing with Simmons back issue.

Simmons seemed to be moving well in his return to play in mid-February when he suffered a setback, apparently late in the month. Twelve days after the February 10 trade, Sean Marks spoke glowingly about his return in a sitdown with Nets season ticket-holders. And on February 26, Simmons flew with the Nets to Milwaukee.

Then, rumors of a setback began circulating, and on March 3 in talking with Michael Grady of YES, Marks had to admit there had a been a setback which he described as “back stiffness.” Things began to improve three weeks ago when the Nets medical staff administered Simmons an epidural. On March 25, Simmons flew to Miami, his first flight in month. But the next day, March 26, Nash admitted the diagnosis was a herniated disc.

Since then, reports have been generally negative with Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, Woj’s ESPN colleagues dismissing the possibility of Simmons playing at all this season, including the post-season. Now, that appears to have changed and dramatically.