OFFICIAL: Nets sign Kessler Edwards to standard NBA deal

The Nets made it official early Sunday morning: The Nets have signed Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract permitting him to play in both the play-in tournament and the playoffs.

Per reporting by Michael Scotto, the deal covers the remainder of this season — Sunday’s game vs. Indiana and the post-season — with a team option on next season...

The Brooklyn Nets signed forward Kessler Edwards to a two-year deal, which includes a team option for next season, league sources told @hoopshype. https://t.co/5iENif0KbO — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 10, 2022

According to Scotto’s Hoopshype colleague, Yossi Gozlan, league rules limited the Nets to signing Edwards to a two-year, minimum deal. The 6’8” 21-year-old had been on a two-way deal which permitted him to play up to 50 games before the Nets would have had to sign him. He’ll finish the season with 48 assuming that he plays Sunday vs. Indiana.

The Nets waived James Johnson two days ago to open up the roster spot Edwards will fill. If Edwards had not been elevated, he would’ve been a restricted free agent this summer.

For the season, the 44th pick out of Pepperdine played an average of 20 minutes a game, scoring 5.8 points and grabbing 3.6 rebounds. He shot 41/36/82 and became a reliable defender in Steve Nash’s rotation. The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., native’s 22 starts mark the most starts for a rookie selected 44th or lower in Nets history.

The Nets acquired the pick that became Edwards in Sean Marks’ first trade as GM on Draft Night in 2016. The Nets sent Thaddeus Young to the Pacers for the rights to Caris LeVert and a heavily protected future pick. That pick finally became available in the 2021 Draft.

No word on whether the Nets will now fill the open two-way spot. They have until the end of the day to decide.