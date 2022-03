The Glue Guys first dive into the exciting Nets win (a win!) over the Charlotte Hornets: the Bruce Brown-assaince, Seth Curry more-than-a-shooter-ness, Drummond as the primary Nets big and Kyrie going for 50. Then at (20:00) Brian and Mike dump out all the emotions ahead of the Nets-76ers matchup.

