NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 1:00 PM EST

I’m not really sure what to say at this point, as the Brooklyn Nets get ready to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, on national TV, with really still so many questions abound as to whether or not they can get their ‘stuff’ together.

It’s been a long road to get here, and the road head seems, well, even longer.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (32-32) at Boston Celtics (38-27)

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: ABC (national), WFAN/AM-FM (radio)

Player to watch: Marcus Smart So, on the season, Smart is shooting around 32 percent from three point range. However, against the Nets, he turns into a Splash Brother. In the three games against Brooklyn this season, he’s shooting 51.8 percent from downtown. You’ll never count on Smart to give you a lot of offense, so if he gives you anything useful on that end, it’s gravy. He helps anchor an elite Boston defense that has been the stingiest in the East this season. Last time Kyrie Irving was in Boston, he whooped the hell out of the Celtics in game four of the first round playoff series last spring. After the game, the Boston folks got #bigmad and all hell broke loose. He and the Nets are still hoping Eric Adams bails them out, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen any time soon. In the meantime, Irving is hoping to build off his showcase against the Milwaukee Bucks last weekend. The Nets will need Irving to be as aggressive as possible this week as they’ve got playoff contenders on deck for the games he’s available in. Irving provides the Nets with one of the best downhill threats in basketball and if he’s putting that pressure on the opposing defense, it’ll open everything up for his teammates.

