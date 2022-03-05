Steve Nash clears health and safety protocols, to coach Sunday’s game against Celtics

Steve Nash had cleared the league’s health and safety protocols, according to the team. The Nets head coach will coach Sunday afternoon’s game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Nash tested into health and safety protocols shortly before Monday’s 133-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center. Assistant Coach, Jacque Vaughn, assumed the head coaching duties in Brooklyn’s last three games. All three contests resulted in losses.

The Nets have been hit the worst of any NBA team by COVID-19 this season. A total of 10 players have spent time in health and safety protocols plus a couple of their assistant coaches and staff members. The team did not publically identify which assistant coaches and staff members entered protocols at that time.

The team has listed Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) as probable for Sunday’s game against the Celtics. David Duke Jr. (G League - Two Way), Day’Ron Sharpe (G League assignment), and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) are all ruled out for the nationally televised (ABC) contest.