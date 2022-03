Matt and Alec sit down to discuss the early performances of Brooklyn’s newest pickups — Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and Goran Dragic — for the latest episode of the Clear Out Podcast. They also discuss Brooklyn’s 2021-22 season at large and how frustrating it’s been for fans, especially from a transparency perspective.

