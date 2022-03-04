FILM SITDOWN: Long Island’s Craig Randall II and Thon Maker break down their pick-and-roll synergy

The Long Island Nets, the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, are the hottest team in the league with seven straight victories.

Guard Craig Randall was named G League Player of the Month for February, averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in 41.2 minutes per game while leading Long Island to an 8-1 record in nine games. Randall II also ranks first in the NBA G League 3-pointers made and second in points per game.

Former NBA lottery pick Thon Maker was a midseason acquisition for Long Island and has come alive in the past two games, averaging 18.5 points, 10 rebounds while shooting 88 percent from the field.

Following Wednesday night’s win, our Alec Sturm asked the 6’4” Randall and the 7’1” Maker, to describe what it’s like to play with one another, especially in pick-and-roll situations.

“It’s easy [to play with Randall] because the defense respects him so much,” Maker had previously said of his star teammate. “That makes your job easier as a big, it makes it easier to screen for him ... you’ve got less thinking to do when you play with a guy like that.”

Now, listen to the two 25-year-olds detail their on-court chemistry, overlayed with game footage:

The two will need to do a lot of that in the next month. The G League playoffs begin on April 5 and right now, Long Island is the fifth seed in the East, but only two games out of the top seed.

The Long Island Nets play next on Sunday, March 6th at 12:30 p.m. ET against the Cleveland Charge. The game will air on NBAGLeague.com.