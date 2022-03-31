NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 PM EST

I’m sure I keep sounding like a broken record at this point, but the Brooklyn Nets need to play each game like it’s a must-win. They are desperately trying to avoid the play-in scenario and they are all but running out of time.

Brooklyn sits 4 games behind Toronto for 6th place in the East (2 games behind the Cavs for 7th) and are just a half game ahead of the Hornets, who are sitting in 9th place.

And when you have to take on the defending champs, well, there’s no reason to think that the Nets feel any sense of being on easy street.

Unless, you know, the Bucks decide to sit Giannis tonight. Please?

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (40-36) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (47-28)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: TNT (national), YES (local), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Crazy as it sounds, Giannis Antetokuonmpo is still kinda slept on. Mans is a two time MVP, reigning NBA Finals MVP, and might wind up snagging his third MVP award if things break right for him. Antetokuonmpo does everything for the Bucks and will look to bulldoze the Nets on the inside. And on a somewhat related note, I’m a few chapters into Mirin Fader’s book about Giannis, and it is incredible. Go cop it. As Kevin Durant goes, so goes the Nets. KD got to work on Tuesday and dropped 41 points on the way to victory. KD got this three point stroke back in gear on Tuesday and continued his mastery of the mid post. Durant is impossible to stop so the Bucks hope to play physical and try to get him off his game. He missed the last Bucks matchup so it’ll be interesting to see how Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks staff adjust to the challenge.

