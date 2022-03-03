 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sean Marks hoping for good news on Kyrie Irving status in coming days

By Chris Milholen
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

In an interview with YES Network’s Michael Grady, Sean Marks hinted that the team can expect vaccination mandate news within the next couple of days.

“I think like four-million other Brooklynites, we’re hoping soon the better to get this team together. That involves Kyrie, so we’re waiting like everybody else to see how these mandates change, how they tweak,” Marks told Grady. “Again, over the next 24-48 hours, hopefully, there’s some news for us as to what they may look like. And Kyrie can get back out here. Nobody wants to be on the court more than Kyrie.”

Because he’s unvaccinated, Irving is prohibited from playing in Brooklyn under the city’s private employer mandate.

He’s been playing on the road since January. But with only eight of the Nets 19 games at home — or at Madison Square Garden — Brooklyn will need him full-time to make post season.

More From NetsDaily

Loading comments...