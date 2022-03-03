Sean Marks hoping for good news on Kyrie Irving status in coming days

In an interview with YES Network’s Michael Grady, Sean Marks hinted that the team can expect vaccination mandate news within the next couple of days.

“I think like four-million other Brooklynites, we’re hoping soon the better to get this team together. That involves Kyrie, so we’re waiting like everybody else to see how these mandates change, how they tweak,” Marks told Grady. “Again, over the next 24-48 hours, hopefully, there’s some news for us as to what they may look like. And Kyrie can get back out here. Nobody wants to be on the court more than Kyrie.”

General Manager Sean Marks on the state of the Nets and provides updates on Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and more. pic.twitter.com/Vls701PEkj — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 4, 2022

Because he’s unvaccinated, Irving is prohibited from playing in Brooklyn under the city’s private employer mandate.

He’s been playing on the road since January. But with only eight of the Nets 19 games at home — or at Madison Square Garden — Brooklyn will need him full-time to make post season.