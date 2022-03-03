Joe Harris to undergo second surgery on left ankle, out for season

After months of rehabbing and trying to fight through with small hope of avoiding a second operation, the Nets have officially announced that Joe Harris will undergo a second surgery on his left ankle. The second surgery, which will occur in the coming weeks, will shut down Brooklyn’s sharpshooting wing for the remainder of the regular season and the postseason.

Below is the statement from Nets General Manager, Sean Marks, on Harris ...

Harris suffered a left ankle injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 14. After missing the following six games, the wing underwent the first ankle surgery — an arthroscopic surgery performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley that involved the removal of a loose body — on November 29. A little under two months later, the Nets head coach, Steve Nash, disclosed that Harris suffered flare-ups and setbacks in his rehab.

Most recently, Nash explained that Harris was fighting to avoid a second operation and that no decisions have been made on Monday.

“We’re waiting, We’re waiting to see how he responds. There are no decisions made either way,” said Nash on a second ankle surgery for Harris Monday. “Just trying to see how much improvement he can get in the coming week.”

Unfortunately, the decision was made Thursday evening, and Harris will be shut down for the remainder of the season and the postseason.