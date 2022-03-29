NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:30 PM EST

There’s no such thing as a “gimme” in the NBA; however, the Brooklyn Nets are in desperate need for a win to try and climb their way out of the play-in scenario, and the Detroit Pistons are in desperate need of more losses so that they can all but cement themselves into a top 3 pick in this summer’s draft.

The Nets take on the Pistons Tuesday night, at Barclays Center, in a game where Brooklyn will look to bounce back after having lost to the Hornets at home.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (39-36) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-55)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES (local), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

The turnover battle will be key tonight. The Pistons have done a decent job of taking care of the ball throughout the year and Brooklyn has been the sixth best team at forcing turnovers since the All Star break. If the Nets can get out on the run early, they’ll have a chance to set the tone and run the Pistons out of the gym. When your team is out of it, it gives fans and management a chance to see what certain players can do and if they can be parts of the future going forward. For Marvin Bagley, this time in Detroit must feel like heaven after dealing with the Sacramento Kings to begin his pro career. As a Piston, Bagley has averaged 15 points and seven rebounds on 55 percent from the field in 27 minutes a night. He’ll do battle with the main duo of Nic Claxton and Andre Drummond. LaMarcus Aldridge is back and there might be an opportunity to get back into the lineup. Clax and Drum have been masterful over the past few weeks, so the Nets coaching staff will have to figure out how best to keep things humming. Seems simple enough, if Kevin Durant shoots under 50 percent from the field, the Nets lose. KD only went 9-24 from the field on Sunday and like most of his teammates, missed shots he normally makes in his sleep. With two big games on the horizon, Durant will work to regain his rhythm tonight. When he last saw the Pistons, Durant delivered a 50 point extravaganza as he carved the Pistons defense up.

