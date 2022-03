The Glue Guys attempt to assess whether the Nets are more like the team that dominated the Miami Heat or the team that lost at home to the Hornets. Then at (18:00) they dig into the mailbag netspod@gmail.com to talk Steve Nash’s coaching, Drummond v. Claxton future with the Nets and Ben Simmons prediction.

