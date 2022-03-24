GLUE GUYS: 8 biggest questions now that Kyrie Irving is a full-time player

THE NETS ARE BACK! The City is changing its rule to allow Kyrie Irving to play at home in Brooklyn. Brian and Mike run through the 8 biggest questions surrounding the now full-time Kyrie Irving-led Nets including how much does this elevate the Nets championship chances, what does this rule change mean for Kyrie’s future with the team, and which Eastern Conference team should be the saddest.

