NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 PM EST

There’s good news and bad news, as the Brooklyn Nets head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

Good news: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant get to suit up and show why they are one of (if not the...) the best duos in the NBA.

Bad news: Ja Morant will not be suiting up for the Grizzlies. Why is that bad news? Well, because the dude is so fun to watch.

Better news: Ja Morant will not be suiting up for the Grizzlies. it gives the Nets a better chance to win a game that they need to win.

Worser news: The Grizzlies are 14-2 when Ja Morant doesn’t play.

Ugh.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (38-34) at Memphis Grizzlies (49-23)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: ESPN (national), YES (local), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game preview.

With Morant out, Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane will pick up the scoring slack. They’re second and third on the team in scoring respectively and for Bane in particular, his 41.8 percent from three point range leads the team and is one of the best in the league. Get ready to run. The Grizzlies are fourth in the NBA in pace since the break and the Nets have made it a point to speed things up and get more points in transition. Should make for an exciting night. Generally speaking, I would advise you to take your birthday off. It’s a special day for you to reflect on your journey over the past year, take a look at the relationships in your life, and figure out where your life is headed from here. Why let work get in the way of that? However, Kyrie Irving doesn’t have many regular season games left to play and he’s been off for the past week so he’ll be on the court tonight celebrating his 30th birthday with us. When we last saw Irving, he put on a 60 point basketball clinic against the Orlando Magic last week. With Dragic and Curry both less than 100 percent and two days off before the game against the Miami Heat on Saturday night, Steve Nash and friends can push the birthday boy a little bit harder and put some more on his shoulders. Irving’s ability to create something out of nothing ensures that he’ll get a good shot attempt every time he has the ball in his hands. With today being such a special day, look for him to show out just a little bit more.

For more on the Grizzlies, check out Grizzly Bear Blues.