GLUE GUYS: Kevin Durant loves us, he really loves us

An absolute lovefest on today’s episode. Brian and Mike unpack the truly beautiful evolving relationship Kevin Durant is creating with the Nets fanbase and dig into Durant’s long-term perspective being part of this franchise. At (17:00) Mike details why Kevin Durant is better than James Harden - and it has to do with Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton. Finally, at (32:00) the Glue Guys do a vaccine mandate update, reacting to Boomer Esiason floating the vaccine mandate changing on Thursday.

