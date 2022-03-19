Seth Curry’s left ankle soreness: ‘As long as it’s not getting worse, I should be good’

The Nets have been riddled by injuries all season. From injuries that have sidelined their cornerstone wing (Joe Harris) for the remainder of the season to injuries that have resulted in stars and superstars (Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant) to miss extended court time. It even extends to the new guys. In the case of Seth Curry, it’s his left ankle that will need monitoring with the 2022 NBA Playoffs looming.

Curry logged 38 minutes in his return Friday night after missing the previous three games with what has been described as left ankle soreness. Post-game, he said he feels “no worse” after Brooklyn’s 128-123 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

“No, I didn’t want him to play that much. I also didn’t want to lose the game,” said Steve Nash while shrugging his shoulders on Curry playing 38 minutes Friday night.

Although Curry played more minutes than the head coach hoped for, he delivered his highest-scoring games for the Nets. The guard finished with a season-high 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 7-of-11 shooting from 3-Point range. Curry is now averaging 16.8 points in his 12 games with Brooklyn and is shooting 47.6 percent from beyond the arc.

“It was huge,” said Durant on having Curry back in the lineup Friday night. “What did he have? 27 on 9-of-14, efficient from all angles on the floor. We needed that. It’s good to see him back out there. He missed a few games with the ankle. I’m glad its getting better and he’s able to come out here and play. We needed all those points tonight.”

After the contest, Curry admitted he has been dealing with his left ankle soreness for nearly two months now. The guard said it will be about pain management until the offseason.

“I was dealing with it probably a month before the trade. It’s been a while,” Curry said. “Just something I’m going to have to manage and deal with until the offseason.”

Curry mentioned that there is a plan in place to deal with his balky ankle. He disclosed that the ankle soreness isn’t expected to fade away and as long as it doesn’t get any worse, he plans to be on the hardwood for Brooklyn.

“It’s a plan put together with the training staff, coaches, and just figuring out how it goes. I know it’s something that's not going to go away,” Curry added. “As long as it’s not getting worse, I should be good.”

Meanwhile, Curry has been showing Nets fans just how good he is. His 7-of-11 shooting from deep moved him into third place all-time in 3-point shooting past teammate Joe Harris. He’s now shooting 43.9 percent from deep. Only Hubert Davis and Steve Kerr are ahead of him. And Davis is well within reach. The current coach of the North Carolina Tarheels career average is 44.0944 percent, Curry is at 43.9223.