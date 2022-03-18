Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for directing obscene language directed toward a fan

The NBA has fined Kevin Durant $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan during the Brooklyn Nets’ 113-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. The incident took place with 9.4 seconds left in the second quarter.

It was a fine Durant saw coming the moment a social media video of the interaction was posted on Twitter. The Nets superstar responded to the interaction in Durant fashion.

This is the second time this season Durant was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. The Nets star was issued his first fine of the season back on Dec. 12 during the Nets’ 113-105 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on December 10 at State Farm Arena. That incident took place with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter.