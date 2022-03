First, the Glue Guys are joined by Dr. Neeraj Patel to discuss what we need to know concerning Ben Simmons’ back injury including the likelihood Simmons does come back this regular season. Then at (25:00) Mike and Brian confront the likelihood that the Nets entire season rests on whether Kyrie Irving is allowed to play at home.

