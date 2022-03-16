NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 PM EST

It will be hard to top Tuesday night’s game, in which Kyrie Irving had a field day, setting a franchise record by scoring 60 points against the Orlando Magic.

The Nets beat the Magic, in Orlando, 150-108. Now, they have to turnaround 24 hours later and take on a Dallas Mavericks team, led by Luka Doncic, who is also locked in a playoff-positioning battle.

The Mavs are playing great basketball of late, having won 8 of their last 10. They have a familiar face in Spencer Dinwiddie who is putting up some decent numbers for the Mavs.

Brooklyn, of course, will be without Kyrie, but hopefully they saved some of their scoring for tonight’s game.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (36-33) vs. Dallas Mavericks (42-26)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: ESPN (national), YES (local), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Luka Doncic We didn’t get this main event matchup in the Gold Medal game, so tonight will have to do. The reigning Western Conference player of the week, Luka Doncic, is back at it again. He’s fourth in the NBA in triple doubles, fifth in assists, fifth in scoring, but unfortunately second in turnovers and first in technical fouls. Doncic has been everything Mavs fans could’ve dreamed of and with his team close to having home court advantage in the first round for the first time since the 2010-2011 NBA championship season, things are looking up. Doncic The beauty about having your teammate go for 60 points is you get to take a backseat and enjoy the show. The reigning Eastern Conference player of the week, Kevin Durant, had a damn good 21-5-7 game in 30 minutes, but when someone sets a franchise NBA record, that gets most of the attention. KD had an easy day at the office, which turned out to be super valuable for the Nets as he’s running the show tonight. Last time Durant ran things, he scored 53 against the Knicks on ABC. With this being an ESPN game and an elite opponent on the other side, look for another KD masterclass for the hometown faithful. Durant rained hell down on the Mavs in the first meeting and the Mavs will throw everything they can at him to slow him down.

For more on the Mavs, check out Mavs Moneyball.