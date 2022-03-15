NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM EST

Each game is as important as the next for these Brooklyn Nets, a team that’s fighting for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. That means treating Tuesday night’s road game against the last place, 18-win Orlando Magic as if you’re playing a first place team.

One game at a time, here on out.

The Nets will, though, have to be mindful of the fact that they have a home game tomorrow, Wednesday, against the Mavericks. Meaning, we might see plenty of Kyrie Irving tonight. Like, a lot of him.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (35-33) at Orlando Magic (18-51)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: YES (local tv), WFAN-AM/FM (radio)

Game preview.

With Curry out, Patty Mills had to move up a role and back in the starting lineup. Mills struggled on Sunday, going 2-11 from the field and 1-9 from three point range. Most of his looks were open, so maybe we can attribute it to one of those off nights every one has. Wendell Carter, Jr. will look to give the Nets trouble tonight. WCJ gave Joel Embiid fits on Sunday evening and helped hold the big fella to 9-28 shooting from the field. Carter has slowly begun to expand his range on the court and while 33 percent from three point range isn’t much to write home about, it’s the highest mark of his four year career thus far. He’s also taking close to four attempts a night there as well, which is another promising development. Nic Claxton and Andre Drummond have made quite the dynamic duo. Drum went 8-8 from the field and snagged ten rebounds in 26 minutes on Sunday while Clax scored 10 points, snagged five rebounds, got two steals and helped thwart a game-saving pass in the final seconds. The Nets may have found something here and it’ll be interesting to see what happens when Aldridge returns.

For more on the Magic, check out Orlando Pinstriped Post.