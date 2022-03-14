Kevin Durant named Eastern Conference Player of Week

After leading the Brooklyn Nets to a perfect 3-0 record during his first week back from six weeks of rehab, Kevin Durant has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The three wins were against the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the New York Knicks. He posted averages of 30.7 points (52.2/36.4/87.5), 7.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in 38.2 minutes per contest.

Durant ended his brilliant week scoring a season-high 53 points to go along with six rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 43 minutes against the Knicks on Sunday. His 53-point outing was the second-most points scored in a single game during his NBA career and the third-most points scored in a game in Nets franchise history.

The Player of the Week honor marks the third of his Nets tenure and the 29th of his NBA career. He is only one of 27 players in Nets franchise history to win the honor and one of nine players to win it on multiple occasions. Durant’s 29 Player of the Week honors are also the third-most among all players since the award was introduced during the 1979-80 season, trailing only LeBron James (65) and Kobe Bryant (33).

Durant has appeared in 41 games this season for Brooklyn, posting averages of 29.6 points on splits of 52.0/37.2/89.7, along with 7.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 36.6 minutes per game.