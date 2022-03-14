 clock menu more-arrow no yes
GLUE GUYS: Final Run - biggest questions facing the Brooklyn Nets with Alex Schiffer

By Michael Smeltz
New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brian and Mike dive into the netspod@gmail.com mailbag to answer the biggest questions facing the Nets for the rest of the season: when will Ben Simmons be back, prediction on the Kyrie Irving situation, Simmons’ impact on Bruce Brown’s role, Kessler Edwards & Cam Thomas’ role going forward and what you’d want to learn from Kyrie in a 1-on-1 five minute conversation. The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer jumps in around the 33:00 mark.

