NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks, 1:00 PM EST

It’s starting to feel good to be a Nets fan, once again. After a blowout win over the 76ers, the Nets are back home to take on the Knicks in a Brooklyn brunch-time affair.

Unfortunately, Kyrie Irving still isn’t able to play in home games, but he is now allowed to be in attendance at Barclays Center. Go figure.

The Knicks are on track to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. Whereas the Nets need every win they can get. Don’t expect this to be a walk-all-over-em kind of game, but Brooklyn is finally showing some signs of life.

So, let’s go Nets.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (34-33) vs. New York Knicks (28-29)

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: ABC (national tv), WFAN-AM/FM (radio)

Game Preview.

With no LMA for the next week, we’ll get some more Nic Claxton playing time. Clax played 22 minutes on Thursday, and acquitted himself quite well. He’s someone that’s integral to Brooklyn’s future, so getting him involved and playing a decent amount of minutes will help him and the team now and in the future. He can provide some rim protection and has a lot of athleticism, which always comes in handy. Clax and Andre Drummond will be doing battle with Mitchell Robinson on the inside. When Robinson is playing well, he can finish above the rim (77 percent on shots inside of three feet) and is one of the best shot blockers in the league (sixth in blocks per game). For all of his talents, it feels like he hasn’t put it all together yet. The Knicks allow 18 open (defined as being six feet or further from the shooter) three pointers per game, sixth highest in the NBA this season. That spells danger against the combo of Seth Curry and Mills. March has been a godsend for Mills as he’s regained his three point shot. He’s shooting 59 percent from downtown in five games this month and he’s back in a bench role where he won’t have to play heavy minutes and create offense for his teammates. Curry has fit in Brooklyn like a glove and is shooting 45 percent from deep since coming over from the Sixers.

