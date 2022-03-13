Kyrie Irving to be in crowd for Sunday’s game against Knicks

Kyrie Irving is still not allowed to be on the hardwood inside Barclays Center but he’ll be as close as he can get to the court Sunday afternoon.

Steve Nash said Irving will be in attendance for Sunday’s game against the Knicks. It will be identical to Saturday night when the guard was supporting Duke in the ACC championship game at Barclays Center.

The City of New York’s private sector mandate —and his refusal to get vaccinated — is holding the 29-year-old off the Barclays Center floor. The Nets head coach said there has been no further clarity from the city as to why Irving isn’t able to play on Brooklyn’s home floor but can sit in the crowd. He also mentioned the team is focused on tasks they can control moving forward in the home stretch of the regular season.

“We’ve been let down by this process a lot of times in a sense like hoping and wanting him to be able to return. We haven’t really put ourselves in a position to think it’s happening for sure,” Nash said. “We just keep proceeding with the task we can control. It’s getting better every day and obviously, we wish he was back yesterday but the reality is we’ll focus on what we can control.”

The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, spoke Thursday morning, and when someone in the crowd heckled to let Irving play at Barclays Center, he responded with, ‘Listen. You’re right. Kyrie can play tomorrow; Get vaccinated.’