Craig Randall II scores 48 but Long Island Nets lose second straight, 130-120, to Delaware

Craig Randall II, Long Island’s feel-good story, put up a season-high 48 points Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware, but the Nets lost to the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers G League affiliate, 130-120.

Randall, the second leading scorer in G League, shot 19-of-31 overall and 8-of-15 from deep, extending his league lead in 3-pointers assists. Here’s the highlight package from the local tryout prospect turned star

Day’Ron Sharpe posted a double-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Nets. Sharpe will join the Brooklyn Nets Sunday for their game vs. the Knicks at Barclays Center.

Only two other Nets, both with NBA experience, scored in double figures: Jordan Crawford, the NBA veteran just re-signed by Long Island, finished with 17 points while former Brooklyn Net Treveon Graham finished with 13. Thon Maker shot a disappointing 2-of-9, ending his streak of double figure games as he finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

The two straight losses, after a nine-game winning streak, gives the Nets a 16-10 record, good for fifth seed (out of six) in the G League playoff race. G League playoffs begin April 5.

For the Blue Coats, this was their fourth win in a row and eighth of their last 10. Six Blue Coats scored in double-figures, led by Seton Hall great Myles Powell who had 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep. It was his second straight 30 point game.

Big man Charles Bassey, on assignment from the 76ers, recorded 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 blocks. Shaquille Harrison, who had a short run with the Nets as a COVID replacement, notched a double-double for the Blue Coats with 13 points and 10 assists.

The Long Island issue was once again a porous defense. Delaware broke 100 points through three quarters, scoring 109 points heading into the final frame. The Nets also registered 20 turnovers.