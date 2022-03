Absolute domination. The Nets obliterated the 76ers in one of the most highly anticipated regular season games in recent memory. The Glue Guys revel in all the greatness that was the Nets victory - the surgical efficiency of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry’s revenge game, the embarrassing performance by James Harden. At (15:00) Nets superfan and ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes joins the show to discuss the Nets-76ers game.