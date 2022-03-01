NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 PM EST

I’m not sure what to make of these Brooklyn Nets, but maybe there’s some good news abound as the Nets travel to Toronto on Tuesday night for a second half of a back-to-back where they’ll take on the Raptors - after getting hammered by these Raptors, at home, on Monday night by 36 points.

The good news?

The Nets are on the road.

Why? Because they stink at home (13-17) and play better on the road (19-13).

It’s the little things, at this point.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (32-30) at Toronto Raptors (33-27)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-AM/FM (radio)

Game Preview.

The Raptors are the best team in the league at forcing turnovers, and that was in full effect on Monday night. The Nets coughed it up 22 times and Toronto took full advantage by scoring 31 points off of turnovers and 32 fastbreak points. You have to take care of the ball and when you’re sloppy and unfocused as the Nets were last night, you’re going to pay for it. It’s incredibly surprising that Nic Claxton has been relegated to garbage time big. Since he’s been back, Clax has only played in garbage time since returning from his hamstring injury and when you consider the last time he got a full game in (against the Sacramento Kings in early February), he played excellently. The Nets defense sprung a million leaks last night, and theoretically, Claxton would help address those issues. Assuming Drummond is out or limited tonight, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge will try to pick up the slack. Speaking of Brooklyn’s defense, their levels of communication were the worst we’ve seen all season last night as the Raptors got open 3-pointer after open three pointer. It looked as if the players had just met for the first time with how often they didn’t make the proper rotations, helped unnecessarily, etc. The players found out Nash was in protocols just prior to tip off, so that might explain some of their woes. That said, they need to be better no matter who’s in charge.

For more on the Raptors, check out Raptors HQ.