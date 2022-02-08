Patty Mills joins James Harden at All-Star Weekend to participate in 3-Point contest

Patty Mills will join James Harden in representing Brooklyn at 2022 All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

The Aussie guard was selected as one of eight players who’ll compete in the 2022 NBA 3-Point Contest, joining Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Zach LaVine, CJ McCollum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet and Trae Young.

Mills has already set a career-high in 3-pointers made this season and is tied for fifth in Nets single-season history. He becomes the fifth Net ever to participate in the All-Star shooting competition. He joins Joe Harris (2020 and 2019), Joe Johnson (2014), Anthony Morrow (2012) and Drazen Petrovic (1992). Harris is the only Net to have ever won the event, taking home the trophy in 2019 at Charlotte.

The veteran guard, who has taken a larger offensive shooting role since Brooklyn lost Harris to a left ankle injury that resulted in arthroscopic surgery, has been one of the most consistent 3-point shooters across the league this season.

Mills enters Tuesday night’s game against the Celtics ranking fourth in the league in 3-pointers made (172) and is ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (42.5%). He’s the only player in the NBA to rank in the top 10 in both categories. The guard also leads the league in catch-and-shoot field goal makes (140-of-315).

Harden will be among the All-Star reserves. Kevin Durant led all Eastern Conference players in voting across the board, but won’t participate in the game. He will draft his Team Durant roster Thursday night.