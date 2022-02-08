NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30pm EST

We’re not not going to watch, right? We maybe shouldn’t, but we will anyway, as the Brooklyn Nets - losers of 8 straight - come home to take on a hot Celtics team that has won 5 in a row.

Brooklyn will be without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The Celtics will be without (checks notes) Bol Bol.

Anything else on TV tonight?

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-24) vs. Boston Celtics (30-25)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: TNT (national), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

The biggest question surrounding the franchise is what’s going to happen with James Harden. On Sunday afternoon, Steve Nash said the team has no plans to trade Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers are making a major push to get him and as the fanbase gets more and more irritated, things will come to a head soon enough. Jayson Tatum is the lead option for the C’s, but his shot hasn’t really been there this season. His shooting splits are at .429/.328/.842, which are all career lows for the All Star (and KD replacement in this year’s game). He’s been taking a lot more three pointers this season, which could explain why his numbers are down some. Tatum is still one of the best young players in the league and someone that the franchise can build around. David Duke, Jr is back with the big club and for a Nets team that desperately needs a jolt of energy, DDJ may be the man to bring what they need. Another Nets rookie will look to bring good energy tonight. Cam Thomas has been pressed into a bigger role and has met the moment. With the roster being what it is, he’ll be asked to come off the bench and get beaucoup buckets. Tough to ask a rookie to shoulder the scoring load like this, but he’s doing all he can to keep the team competitive.

