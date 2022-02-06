NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets, 3:30 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets have lost seven straight games, there’s plenty of turmoil (seemingly) inside the locker room, the trade rumors are flying and, well, it doesn't seem like there’s much light at the end of the tunnel.

In the meantime, the Nets still, unfortunately, have to play basketball. On Sunday afternoon that basketball will be played in Denver against the Nuggets. Fortunately for the Nets, the Nuggets are on a 3-game losing streak themselves. Unfortunately, for the Nets, they really don't seem to want to face anyone at the moment.

But, alas, the game is played on the court (mostly) and not off the court (eh).

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-23) at Denver Nuggets (28-24)

WHEN: 3:30 pm EST

WHERE: NBA TV (national), YES (live), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Injuries Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and LaMarcus Aldridge are out. Nic Claxton left Friday night’s game with left hamstring tightness. He’s listed as questionable. James Harden sat out Friday’s game with hamstring tightness. He’s listed as questionable, but that’s not the biggest thing surrounding him right now. More on that momentarily. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, Jr. are out. Vlatko Cancar is out after undergoing right foot surgery. Aaron Gordon missed Friday’s game with left hamstring tightness. He’s listed as probable for this contest. DeMarcus Cousins was available on Friday night as he was dealing with a right foot sprain, but he didn’t play. He’s not on the injury report and will be good to go.

