NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz, 9:00 PM EST

I don’t even know what to say anymore. The Brooklyn Nets stink. They’ve lost six games in a row. And apparently they are trying to move James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for in a trade for Ben Simmons, according to The Athletic.

I don’t know.

Whatever.

They play the Jazz in Utah on Friday night.

Whatever.

I don’t know.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-22) at Utah Jazz (31-21)

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Donovan Mitchell

Welcome back, Spida! Mitchell has been out since January 19 as he has been in the league’s concussion protocol. This is his first game back and he probably won’t be out there for his usual 34 minutes a night. When Mitchell is attacking downhill, he’s one of the most dynamic players in the league. He’s always been a good finisher at the cup and this season he’s shooting a career best 71.2 percent on shots inside of three feet. He’s shooting a career worst 33.9 percent from three point range on almost ten shots a game, which is pretty concerning for a team that lives from downtown. The relationship between he and Gobert has been a consistent point of discussion over the last two years, and it seems like things are getting awkward again. Eek!

We just have to say it like this: a Top 75 player of all time and 2022 All Star can NOT, can NOT play as listlessly and pathetically as James Harden did on Wednesday night in Sacramento. Although he handed out 12 assists, he turned it over six times, only scored four points and did not look to drive or place his imprint on the game. To make matters even worse, the Kings got plenty of easy three pointers thanks to Harden not closing out on his defenders. It was the worst game Harden has played as a Net and one of the worst in his illustrious career. Even though the fanbase is (rightfully) furious with him and the team, all it takes is one great win to get things back on track.