James Harden named to All-Star reserves

James Harden has for the 10th time been selected to the NBA All-Star team. The league’s coaches selected him as one of the All-Star reserves. He will join Kevin Durant on the All-Star roster, but the Team East captain will not play as he rehabs his sprained MCL.

The All-Star reserves will now be placed in a pool from. The two players with the highest vote totals in each conference — KD and LeBron James — will draft their rosters. That will take place next Thursday night. The Commissioner’s office will name any replacements in case of injury or illness.

This is the 10th consecutive All-Star berth for Harden, now in his 15th season. And it marks the fifth time in franchise history the Nets have had at least two NBA All-Star selections in a single season, joining Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden in 2021, Vince Carter and Jason Kidd in 2007, Kidd and Kenyon Martin in 2004 and Kenny Anderson and Derrick Coleman in 1994, and the first time in franchise history that the Nets have had the same two players selected to consecutive All-Star games.

Harden, has now been named an All-Star for 10 consecutive seasons (2013-22), which is the fourth-most selections among active players (LeBron James – 18, Kevin Durant – 12, Chris Paul – 12) and the second-longest active streak of consecutive All-Star Game selections, trailing only James’ 18 straight.

Harden ranks 24th all-time in All-Star points scored (143), and his 39 made 3-pointers are the most in All-Star history. In last season’s All-Star contest, Harden helped lead Team Durant with seven makes from downtown on his way to 21 points.