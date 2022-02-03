GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets trade deadline preview with Mike Scotto

Special show today - first Mike talks to himself for 20 minutes straight about the debacle that was the Nets loss to the Kings in Sacramento. Then at (20:00) Mike Scotto from HoopsHype joins the show to hit all the major trade deadline topics surrounding the Nets: James Harden-Philly situation, would you rather re-sign Harden or Kyrie, Steve Nash’s status, Nic Claxton’s future with the team and so much more.

Quick note: this podcast was recorded before the latest news on Joe Harris.