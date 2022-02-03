Zach Lowe: Joe Harris situation ‘worrisome’ and it’s ‘not a given’ he’ll return this season

In the midst of a six-game losing streak already filled with frustration, there’s new uncertainty about Joe Harris and his ankle rehab.

On his The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe spoke about Harris, how the situation has become “really worrisome” and it’s not “a given” he’ll be returning this season.

“The Joe Harris situation has become really worrisome. I don’t think it’s a given that he’s coming back this year, and definitely don’t think it’s a given he’s coming back at 100 percent,” said Lowe in a trade deadline run-up with Tim Bontemps and Bobby Marks.

Harris, who underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle that involved the removal of a loose body, suffered a setback with “some flare ups” in his rehab, Steve Nash . explained in an update on January 23.

“He’s had some flareups,” Nash said. “I’m reluctant to talk about it because I’m not a doctor, so I don’t want to say the wrong thing. But he’s had some flareups, little setbacks here and there. He’s continuing to stay positive and work on his rehab and try to overcome it.”

Harris hasn’t played since November 4 and underwent surgery on November 29 with a prognosis that he could be back in four to eight weeks, with some optimism that he could return closer to four weeks. Now, whatever the setback entailed, there’s no timetable and the recovery and rehab has already extended to nine weeks.

Attempts to get comments from the Nets on Lowe’s comment have yet to be fruitful.

The extended absence of Harris, who has been one of the most durable Nets since arriving in Brooklyn, has decidedly affected the slump-filled Nets. The 30-year-old is one of three key players (Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge) who are expected to not return before the All-Star break which begins February 17.

Meanwhile, in his post-game comments Wednesday night, James Harden pointed out that The Beard’s hand strain, not further described, has been giving him trouble for weeks and will need to be addressed on a continuing basis.

Harden said he woke up Saturday morning unable to move his hand following some lifting on Friday