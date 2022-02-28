Steve Nash enters league’s COVID protocols, Jacque Vaughn to serve as head coach

It never ends.

The Nets have announced that Steve Nash has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Jacque Vaughn, the team’s lead assistant, will take over the head coaching duties until Nash eventually returns.

The news comes roughly two months after the team went through the worst COVID-19 breakouts across the league, with at one point 10 players in health and safety protocols. The breakout postponed three games and had the Nets needing to sign 10-day hardship exemption players to avoid other games being postponed. The second-year head coach will miss his first game as the Nets head coach Monday.