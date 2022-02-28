Nash: Nets hopeful Kevin Durant to return Thursday or Sunday, updates on Ben Simmons and Joe Harris

The Nets head coach, Steve Nash, has ruled Kevin Durant out for Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The team is hopeful Durant will return for the Nets either Thursday, March 3 against the Miami Heat or on Sunday, March 6 against the Celtics in Boston.

“Kevin’s getting close. We’re hopeful that he can play this week,” Nash said. “He won’t play tonight or tomorrow but we’re hopeful it would be Thursday or Sunday. Kevin is getting closer which is exciting.”

Ben Simmons is a different story. He’s not going to make his Nets debut in the coming games, said the head coach. Nash disclosed that the 25-year-old star has not been cleared for high-intensity workouts and will not practice this week. Simmons is currently working on his reconditioning but mixed as well with physical therapy for his back soreness. So no practice, just “light shooting.”

“He’s just doing some light shooting and some physical therapy. Just making sure that he gets back one-hundred percent. Just a little flare-up. While he does shooting, he’s got reconditioning stuff that he’s able to do,” said Nash on what Simmons is currently working on.

Outside of KD and Simmons situation, Joe Harris’s case remains unclear ... but the fog is clearing slowly. The Nets sharpshooter, who hasn’t played since November 14 when he suffered a left ankle sprain that resulted in surgery, is “working away and still fighting a good fight” to avoid a second procedure that would likely shut him down for the remainder of the season.

The Nets head coach said the team is evaluating how Harris responds before committing to any decision. There have been no decisions made, Nash said. A decision will be made in the coming weeks which is in its own way, a positive. The Nets seem disinclined to shut Harris down .

“We’re waiting. We’re waiting to see how he responds. There are no decisions made either way,” said Nash on a second ankle surgery for Harris. “Just trying to see how much improvement he can get in the coming weeks.