NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:30 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets are kicking off a home-and-home with the Raptors on Monday night, waiting (breathlessly) for Kyrie Irving to get the OK to play home games. He seems closer to playing in Brooklyn than Ben Simmons does at this point, sadly.

Brooklyn sits one game behind the Raptors for 7th place in the East. The Nets are on a mission to get out of the play-in round, so every game, especially against the top tier of the Eastern Conference, is going to be a big one.

Sooner or later we’re going to see Kevin Durant out there - hopefully much sooner than later. Just not tonight.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (32-29) vs. Toronto Raptors (32-27)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Player to watch: Fred VanVleet FVV got named to his first ever All Star Game, and it was a well deserved honor. On the year, he’s averaging 21 points and seven assists on a .415/.398/.876 shooting split. He’s carried a heavy workload for the team and leads the NBA in minutes, averaging 38 a night. He’s gotta initiate the offense, be their leading scorer, and the go-to option late in close games. No Irving so Seth Curry will run the show tonight. Curry was magnificent against the Bucks as he scored 19 points and knocked down four three pointers in 29 minutes. When the Nets are respectable to good from three point range, their offense goes from solid to excellent. Curry has been terrific since he came over from the 76ers and he’s helped to keep things afloat as Mills tries to fight out of his slump.

