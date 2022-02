The Glue Guys take a look at all the new Nets that have joined the team: Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Goran Dragic. What each is bringing to this team and how they may look around Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Then after the break (28:00) Mike and Brian try to make sense of all the changes NYC is making towards vaccination mandates and the impact to Kyrie Irving’s status to play at home.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

For livestreams and video - check out the Glue Guys YouTube Page