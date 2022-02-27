Kevin Durant ruled out against Raptors Monday night, ‘likely’ out for back-to-back

The Nets have ruled Kevin Durant (left knee, MCL sprain) out for Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The game is the first game of a back-to-back mini-series against the seventh-seed Raptors.

After Brooklyn’s big 126-123 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night at Fiserv Forum, the Nets head coach, Steve Nash, disclosed that the Nets star is “likely” to miss both games against Toronto. The eighth-seed Nets are 5-14 since Durant went down with an MCL injury on January 15.

Outside of Durant, there are no surprises to the injury report heading into Monday night’s first leg of the back-to-back. Brooklyn will also be without Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), and Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play). Irving won’t be eligible to play in either game against the Raptors due to vaccination mandates in New York City and throughout Canada.