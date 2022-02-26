NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 PM EST

There’s good news and bad new for these Brooklyn Nets. The good news is that they are getting close to being back at full strength - Kevin Durant’s return seems right around the corner, and on Saturday night against the Bucks they actually get Kyrie Irving back (and potentially at full-time, maybe, soon, maybe...).

The bad news, it sounds like Ben Simmons may not be as close as we had thought.

Shams?

Brooklyn has no set timetable for Simmons' return. It's uncertain whether the three-time All-Star will clear necessary return-to-play hurdles for Nets' March 10 return trip to Philadelphia, but team is treating as a day-to-day process. https://t.co/SnWVQeSWPS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2022

Well, that sucks.

One game at a time, though.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (31-29) at Milwaukee Bucks (36-24)

WHEN: 8:30 PM EST

WHERE: ABC (national), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

I LOVE bad jokes, so Giannis Antetokuonmpo’s dad jokes are right up my alley. When he’s not sharing his comedic stylings, he’s continued to wreck fools on the court. He’s one of the favorites to win the MVP and if he gets it, it would be his third win in the past four seasons. If he gets there, he’ll be joining his NBA 75 peers: LeBron James (four in five years from 2009-2013), Magic Johnson (1987-1990), Larry Bird (1983-1986), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (five in seven years from 1971-1977), Wilt Chamberlain (1966-1969), and Bill Russell (four in five years from 1961-1965). Antetokuonmpo is a pantheon level player already and has so many more awesome years to go. It’s beautiful. Bruce Brown has been excellent as of late, and he’ll have a big time matchup tonight. Khris Middleton is one of Milwaukee’s leading options when the game is close and is someone the Bucks can count on to get his own shot and make something good happen late. Aside from the minutes total, the Nets have counted on Patty Mills to create offense, and that’s not his game. Now that Goran Dragic is here, Mills can cede some of the creation responsibilities to Dragic. The Nets needed another ballhandler to spread the workload around and Dragic will help immensely. With this being his first game since November, don’t look for him to play too many minutes.

For more on the Bucks, check out Brew Hoop.